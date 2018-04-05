Hiro Mashima Announces ‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel and Spin-Off

Fairy Tail may have ended last year, but its creator isn’t ready to part with its magical world just yet. Over on social media, Hiro Mashima just made some big announcements about his fan-favorite series, and it looks like the magical title has more to give.

After all, two new series are in the works for Fairy Tail, and Mashima wants fans to get excited about them ASAP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, the artist shared a slew of announcements today, and two of them had to do with Fairy Tail‘s future. After confirming its anime will return this fall, Mashima said he is also working on a sequel to Fairy Tail as well as a spin-off series. The artist did not confirm whether he will be the one drawing the new titles, but Mashima is very much part of their creation.

Not only will Mashima work on these new stories, but the man also has an original project up his sleeve. The artist revealed his next manga will debut in this year’s 30th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, dating the publication to June 27. The series will be a brand-new one, but Mashima did tell fans it would have something in common with Fairy Tail. You know, since Plue will take part in the upcoming series.

Right now, fans are eagerly theorizing about what Fairy Tail‘s new titles may offer. When its original manga run ended, it did so with a huge cliffhanger. The final chapter left off with Natsu and his comrades embarking on a 100-Year Quest. The series failed to answer some big questions before it wrapped, leaving many confused about the state of Natsu and Lucy’s relationship. So, fans are eager to learn whether Mashima’s sequel will finally given them answers to their burning questions.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

Are you ready for more Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!