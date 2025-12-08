Fall 2025’s Most Controversial Anime Finally Launches Dub With Hulu

The most controversial anime of the Fall 2025 season has finally launched its English dub with Hulu, and now even more fans can finally check it out for themselves. The last few years have seen a greater increase of anime watchers than ever before, and it’s an entire new generation of viewers who are jumping into the medium for the first time. And it’s been a huge increase of watchers who prefer to see it with an English dub rather than the original Japanese, and it’s made the demand for dubs each new season increase a great deal as well.

One-Punch Man Season 3 has officially kicked off its English dub release with Hulu, and it’s very due considering that the new season has been one of the biggest new releases of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. It’s gotten a lot of attention for the wrong reasons, unfortunately, as fans have been hoping to see the series adapted as well as it was during the first season. But that hasn’t really been the case, and now that the dub is out even more fans will be able to check it out and judge it for themselves.

What to Know for One-Punch Man Season 3

One-Punch Man Season 3 is now officially streaming with Hulu in the United States, Disney+ in Canada, and Netflix in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The English dub of the series has kicked off its run, and currently has two episodes of the dub available as of this time. The cast from previous seasons all return for their respective roles too. Much like the staff from One-Punch Man Season 2 had all returned for the third season with animation production handled by J.C. Staff as well.

The new opening for One-Punch Man Season 3 is titled “Get No Satisfied!” as performed by JAM PROJECT and Babymetal, and Saitama’s voice actor, Makoto Furukawa, performs the ending theme. Chikashi Kubota is providing the character designs for these new episodes alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki handles the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki composes the music for this new season. But it’s that returning staff that has been causing some issues with fans thus far.

What’s Going on With One-Punch Man Season 3?

One-Punch Man started off very strong with the first season of the anime over ten years ago, and that’s been a very tough act to follow for the studio and staff that have tried to bring the series back. The second season was divisive among fans because it couldn’t catch lightning in a bottle twice. Then this third season tried its best to improve on everything, but just has been met with nothing but a rough response from fans in the time sense. Making matters even tougher is the fact that even when the series does improve, it’s not been seen as enough.

One-Punch Man’s third season has been seen as a downfall of the anime, and it’s hard to beat out that reputation after all this time. No matter what the show seems to do, fans just aren’t happy with what has been seen so far. Maybe now that the English dub for this new season has begun, it has a better shot of being a hit with fans. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!