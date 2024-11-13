Family Guy’s New Christmas Special Is Coming to Hulu Soon: Watch the Trailer

Family Guy is coming back to Hulu with an exclusive new Christmas special, and fans have gotten the first real look at what to expect with its first trailer! Family Guy is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, and with it has already released the first of two new planned exclusive specials straight to Hulu. Taking on the Halloween holiday, this special arrived earlier this Fall with the promise that the second of these exclusive specials would be taking on the Christmas holiday. Now that this new special is finally hitting soon, Family Guy has dropped a new trailer showing it off.

Currently scheduled for an exclusive release with Hulu beginning on November 25th, this new Family Guy Christmas special has shared a new trailer that you can check out in the video above. Teasing that Peter Griffin and the guys will be mounting a heist to steal something from an elderly woman, it’s clear that this new special will be bringing the laughs in only the way that Family Guy really can. And with this new special hitting in just a couple of weeks, it won’t be too long before we get to see how it works out for Peter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

20th Television Animation

What to Know for Family Guy’s Hulu Christmas Special

Titled “Gift of the White Guy,” the new Family Guy Christmas special will be streaming with Hulu on Monday, November 25th (and you’ll be able to find it in the “Exclusives” section along with the previously released Halloween special, “Peter Peter Pumpkin Cheater“). With the trailer teasing some kind of holiday heist, Hulu’s synopsis gives away the reason for it as Peter has given away Lois’ gift by mistake, “Peter must recover Lois’ Christmas brooch after gifting it away in a White Elephant exchange. Stewie changes his attitude upon learning he’s on Santa’s ‘Naughty List.’”

Family Guy has done a few Christmas focused episodes over its run, and each one has felt different from the last. They vary in stakes, however, with the series starting out with Lois losing her mind over the holiday, then continue with the likes of Peter pretending to be Santa to get free stuff, Brian and Stewie on an adventure to the North Pole, and more. And this one looks like it’s going to be fitting right in with everything wacky that has come before in Family Guy’s holiday episodes.

20th Television Animation / Hulu

What’s Next for Family Guy in 2025?

Family Guy is now celebrating its 25th anniversary, but this will be the final new release of the year for the series. Not to worry for fans hoping to see more soon, however, as Family Guy will be officially returning for Season 23 some time on 2025. It will be once again airing with Fox, but will be moving to a new time slot for the first time in over two decades. But with the series preparing for its full comeback, at least you can watch all of the previous episodes now streaming with Hulu.

Peter also made a new cameo appearance on First We Feast’s hot wing talk show, Hot Ones. As part of the celebration for Family Guy’s 25th anniversary, Peter’s one of the few animated characters to actually take part in its hot wings interview. But he’s the first one to make a true mess out of himself in the interview and hilariously has made history for the show as a result. But until 2025, fans will at least get a fun way to get through the holiday season with a fun new special.