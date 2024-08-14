Family Guy is coming to Comedy Central starting this Labor Day. Family Guy is currently one of the biggest animated series running today as it’s now celebrating its 25th anniversary. The series is airing weekly with FOX and its reruns are currently being broadcast with stations such as FX and FXX, but now they are coming to Comedy Comedy as part of a new deal between Disney and Paramount. This licensing deal means that Comedy Central will have access to the back catalog of Family Guy’s episodes, and they’ll be kicking things off with a new marathon coming this September.

Family Guy will begin airing on Comedy Central with a new marathon on Monday, September 2nd, Labor Day. This will be an all-day marathon of classic episodes leading to its full addition to Comedy Central’s primetime line up beginning on Tuesday, September 3rd. We are excited to welcome Family Guy to Comedy Central joining the best in adult animation alongside South Park, Futurama, and Beavis and Butt-Head, among others,” said Laurel Weir, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks about the new addition. Check out the trailer celebrating the new marathon below:

How to Watch Family Guy

Family Guy Season 23 will be airing with Fox some time in 2025, but has yet to announce a concrete release date or its new episodes as of the time of this publication. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Family Guy Season 23 is teased as such, “In Season 23, Peter accidentally exposes his inability to throw a ball, Meg starts dating the giant chicken’s son and Chris loses his earring in a Lord of the Rings-inspired escapade. Additionally, Stewie finds out his stuffed bear Rupert was made in China and makes it his mission to take him back there to meet his family. The series will also parody The White Lotus, as the Griffin family vacation at a luxury resort, where Stewie worries that his wealthy new friends plan to sacrifice him in a volcano.”

You can currently catch up with the first 22 seasons of the animated series now streaming with Hulu in the meantime, and will be able to watch the classic episodes with Comedy Central beginning this September alongside many other classic animated series reruns with the likes of Futurama, South Park and more.