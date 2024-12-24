Family Guy to Kick Off Adult Swim Return With Massive Marathon

Family Guy is making its highly anticipated return to Adult Swim at the start of the new year, and it’s kicking things off with a massive marathon of episodes. Family Guy was one of the most important TV animated series to ever air on Adult Swim. The series might not have originated with the block, but it has since become one of its most famous releases as Adult Swim plays a major part in Family Guy’s success. The animated sitcom might be in the middle of celebrating its 25th anniversary, but it would have never gotten to that point without its reruns airing with Adult Swim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following its leaving the block back in 2021, Family Guy has officially announced it will be making its grand return to Adult Swim programming beginning January 1st, 2025. It’s going to do so in quite the grand fashion, however, as it will be airing a 3-Day marathon to celebrate this premiere. Beginning at 7:00PM EST on Adult Swim on January 1st, fans will be treated to three straight nights of Family Guy episodes back to back as a way to usher in the grand return of one of the block’s biggest hits. Check out the special promo for the Family Guy marathon below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

Check out the promo for the Family Guy 3-Day Marathon Extravaganza and tune in starting Wednesday, January 1st at 7:00 PM! pic.twitter.com/AiRseHNSX2 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 18, 2024

Family Guy Returns to Adult Swim

Family Guy will be kicking off its comeback to Adult Swim with this three day marathon that will see Adult Swim airing these episodes from 7:00PM to 5:00AM EST every evening beginning on January 1st. The episode will then take their regularly scheduled place on the block from 10:00PM to 11:30PM EST on weeknights. Family Guy is one of the most important pieces of Adult Swim’s history as the success of its reruns (combined with DVD sales) actually saved the show from its cancellation by Fox. The series was then picked up and is now enjoying its success to this day.

Adult Swim has been through a number of changes since Family Guy last aired with the block as major other shows have started to take its place such as American Dad and Bob’s Burgers. Family Guy is also at a much different place since it last aired with the block as Fox is currently in the middle of shifting its schedule for new episodes of the series too. There are also far more episodes on offer, and they are going to be available to watch on more networks than the first time around.

20th Television Animation

Adult Swim Is Changing Too

But Adult Swim is also going to be changing in some big ways next year. Not only does the block have plenty of new animated originals in the works, some of its more experimental scheduling choices are being shuttered. Toonami Rewind, a special weekend block that aired nostalgic anime episodes, has been announced to be cancelled by the start of the new year with many of the schedule changes that will be taking place with Adult Swim in 2025.

With the addition of Family Guy to the block, this will also likely change up some of the shows that are on offer each weeknight. The line up currently includes the likes of King of the Hill, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad before leading to Rick and Morty and other Adult Swim originals later in the evening. This is undoubtedly going to change, but at least it also means that Family Guy gets to return to the block that originally made it special in the first place.