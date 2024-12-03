Family Guy Is Going to Have More Episodes on TV Than Ever Before

It seems today that all you’ll see is violence and movies, and Family Guy on TV as 2025 is about to be the biggest year for the animated series yet. Family Guy is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, and you’d be surprised to hear that if you were one of its fans when the show was first cancelled by Fox after its first three seasons in the early 2000s. But the series went on to do so well in reruns and DVD sales that Fox brought back the series in 2005, and has been releasing new episodes ever since.

It was announced by Adult Swim that they have signed a new non-exclusive deal to air Family Guy on their network once more. This will be three years after the animated series left the network (where it had been for 18 years), and marks a major turning point for Family Guy as it’s now going to be easier to watch than ever before on broadcast television. In fact when Family Guy returns to Adult Swim beginning on January 1st, 2025, the animated series will be airing on at least five different networks in the United States alongside streaming.

Family Guy Returns to Adult Swim in 2025

As part of the new non-exclusive licensing deal, Adult Swim will begin airing episodes of Family Guy beginning with a three day marathon of the series on Wednesday, January 1st from 7:00PM to 5:00AM ET/PT for those three evenings. It will then move to a primetime slot with Adult Swim, but has yet to set its full schedule. It’s a cool moment for the series as Adult Swim is what actually helped Family Guy launch into the realm of popularity it enjoys today. Thanks to Adult Swim and DVD sales, Fox picked up Family Guy thanks to that renewed interest and now it’s ready for Season 23 to premiere next year.

It had left the network in 2021 when Family Guy and other 20th Television Animation projects were acquired by Disney, so this is a very welcome comeback. But it’s been a different world for Family Guy in the years since it had left Adult Swim as reruns of those older episodes have since expanded to Disney’s other networks, FX, FXX and Freeform. This expanded even further with the recent non-exclusive deal also signed with Comedy Central, so currently there are at least five different channels where Family Guy episodes air when combined with the new episodes premiering on Fox.

Family Guy Is Going to Be All Over TV

If Family Guy continues to air in some regard on each of those channels in the United States (with FX being the only one in flux), its return to Adult Swim would then expand Family Guy’s reach to six different channels. If it airs on everything, on the right night fans could potentially find an episode of Family Guy airing on FX, FXX, Freeform, Comedy Central, Adult Swim, and Sundays on Fox when new episodes of Season 23 begin airing later in 2025 as well.

When combined with the fact that all current and future episodes of Family Guy will also be available to stream exclusively with Hulu (along with two brand new holiday specials that have hit this Fall), then there’s going to be more Family Guy on TV than ever before. It’s certainly a wild shift from its cancellation all those years ago, and continues to show how the series has found success even in the modern era. It might not be held in critically high regard like its compatriots such as Bob’s Burgers (which Family Guy has called itself out on for in the past), or have the kind of worldwide brand recognition or legacy of The Simpsons, but Family Guy is a unique beast all of its own.

Family Guy is the perfect animated comedy for the Internet age as fans are often sharing clips of its bits and jokes with one another on social media, and the strength of that back catalog continues to do well for each of these broadcast networks. It’s clear that success has warranted so many episodes being available across many channels in the United States, and now it’s just returning to the network that really helped it take off in the first place. But even if Adult Swim isn’t your thing, there are clearly going to be tons of options to check out Family Guy on TV next year.