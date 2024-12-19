Adult Swim Cancels Classic Toonami Revival

Toonami has been a part of Cartoon Network since the action-packed programming block first arrived on the cable network in 1997. Over the decades, the platform has seen many changes with regard to both its scheduling line-up, its hosts, and even whether or not it was on the air. In 2008, Toonami was canceled by Cartoon Network but would eventually be given new life in 2012 on Adult Swim. While the block did attempt to branch out, it seems that one of its latest efforts isn’t long for this world as the end is nigh for Toonami Rewind.

Toonami Rewind first began earlier this year on May 31st. Rather than airing late at night and focusing on newer anime franchises including, but not limited to, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Mashle: Magic & Muscles, the latest block was one that focused on the past. In its inaugural airing, Toonami Rewind housed the likes of Dragon Ball Z Kai, Sailor Moon, and Naruto. While there appeared to be plenty of groundswell regarding Toonami’s shift to the past, it appears that said groundswell wasn’t enough to secure its future thanks to a recent social media post from the platform. While it might not be the best news, there are some diamonds in the rough when it comes to the bombshell.

Toonami Ends Rewind

While Toonami Rewind might be canceled, it still has until the end of the year before it goes offline. Luckily, this change also doesn’t mean that Toonami itself is going anywhere. Still airing as a part of Adult Swim on Saturday nights, the programming block doesn’t appear as though it will be taking a bow in a similar fashion as its offspring. The new social media post from Toonami reads as such, “We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who watched Toonami Rewind, and let you know that it will be retiring at the end of the year. But Saturday night Toonami isn’t going anywhere. Stay Gold.”

Adult Swim Marches Forward

Despite Toonami running into a snag in the road, this hasn’t stopped the programming block, and Adult Swim, from seeing success in recent years. For Adult Swim specifically, Rick And Morty continues to be a juggernaut of success, warranting several more seasons in the future to follow the misadventures of the Smith Family. Toonami also still continues to produce original content, such as the recent Invincible Fight Girl, proving that the Cartoon Network programming block is more than willing to take big risks in reaching new audiences.

Toonami isn’t the only block with news to share as Adult Swim is preparing to unleash a new series in Common Side Effects, a comedy series that springs from the minds of the creators behind King of The Hill. Airing in February, Adult Swim clearly isn’t slowing down when it comes to venturing into new territory and hopefully, Toonami can continue to do the same.

