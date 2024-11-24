The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy Lock in New U.S. Streaming Deal

The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and many more Fox titles are going to keep their streaming home at Hulu as Fox Entertainment and Disney have renewed their United States streaming deal for at least four more years according to a new report from Variety. Under the previous deal, Fox Entertainment’s various primetime television offerings would be made available for streaming with Hulu the next day. Fox themselves does not have a streaming service of their own, and thus would promote Hulu as a way to check out the new episodes following their initial broadcast for not only its animated favorites but its live action releases as well.

This deal has been in place for a few years now as fans have been able to check out the latest episodes of each series streaming with Hulu, and many of them are exclusive to the platform as a result. As Variety reports, Fox Entertainment and Disney have renewed this deal for at least four more years. Financial details of the renewal have not been revealed, but the deal will keep series such as Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers on Hulu for the foreseeable future.

20th Television Animation

Fox Shows Now Streaming on Hulu

Hulu currently has the entire Animation Domination offerings available with Hulu the following day after they air with The Simpsons (with previous seasons only being available with Disney+), Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Krapopolis, and newer releases such as The Great North and Universal Basic Guys. They also include numerous live-action offerings as well such as The Masked Singer, The Floor, Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef, Rescue: Hi-Surf and more. Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade stated the following about the deal’s renewal, “Our friends at Hulu and Disney Entertainment are exceptional partners, together driving ongoing mutual growth and strong results…Through our new agreement, we look forward to expanding on this impressive track record and collaboratively shaping the future of television in today’s shifting media landscape.”

Hulu general manager Lauren Tempest stated the following, “The long-standing, valued partnership we have with Fox has cemented Hulu as the next-day streaming home for current Fox hits and out of season episodes of key Fox titles, and we’re excited to continue offering these scripted, unscripted and animated series to our subscribers. Our collective marketing efforts, which will continue with this new deal, have generated impressive results and helped viewers successfully find the shows they want to watch, when they want to watch them.”

Hulu’s Offering Even More for Animation Fans

This renewed deal is an impressive step forward for Hulu as they have steadily built up a wide library of adult animated hits. This includes not only the Fox series mentioned above, but now in the works revivals of classic Fox releases like Futurama and King of the Hill. There’s also a great deal of original animated releases with the streaming service that fit right into these offerings like Solar Opposites, and it’s made Hulu the place to be for fans who want to get their adult animated fixes.

Hulu’s also branching out with exclusive specials. For Family Guy, the streaming service locked down two holiday specials. The first was a new Halloween episode that released earlier this Fall, and the second is a new Christmas episode that’s actually going to be launching with the service this week. These exclusives tied with this renewed deal marks Hulu’s increased desire to offer these animated hits for fans. Which makes sense as they do make for easy binge watching. Especially if they are also available in one single place.

