Family Guy Is Finally Coming Back to Adult Swim

Family Guy has had quite the history not just on Fox but also on Adult Swim. The Cartoon Network programming block was an essential part of bringing back the Griffins from cancellation, as the early seasons were aired to brand new audiences. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Family Guy had quite a few years left on Hulu, as a deal was struck to keep Quahog on the streaming map for at least four more years. In perhaps even bigger news, Peter Griffin and his family are making their way back to Adult Swim in 2025, making for quite the return after a length hiatus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who might want a refresher, Family Guy first appeared on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in 2003. The Fox series held a weighted place in the programming block until it departed the cable network in 2021. Fox had originally cancelled Family Guy in 2002 but the popularity it received on Adult Swim, and the major sales the animated series saw on DVD, helped push it to a renewal that has warranted the franchise twenty-three seasons to date. As of the writing of this article, the beloved series hasn’t hinted at a grand finale, meaning we could still be in store for years of the surreal show.

Disney

RELATED: The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy Lock in New U.S. Streaming Deal

Family Guy Returns

Not only is Family Guy returning to Adult Swim next year, it’s doing so almost immediately. Cartoon Network is planning to have a marathon of the series on January 1st of next year with a three-day celebration. The installments will air from 7PM to 5AM Eastern Time for the a marathon, with Adult Swim then airing episodes regularly from 10:00PM to 11:30PM Eastern on weeknights.

In a recent chat with the outlet Variety, Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen spoke about Family Guy’s return and the long history that Peter Griffin and clan have had with Cartoon Network, “Adult Swim is a huge part of Family Guy’s early history, and we’re excited for the series to return to our lineup in 2025. Having ‘Family Guy’ back on our air is a great complement to the amazing slate of animated originals we also have planned for next year.”

Family Guy And The Holidays

Luckily, the return of Family Guy on Adult Swim isn’t stopping Quahog’s finest from appearing on their regular channels. The series continues to air on Fox with episodes also arriving on Hulu. This year, the series received holiday specials that became Hulu exclusives, with both Halloween and Christmas specials currently available to stream.

As mentioned earlier, Family Guy is set to stay on Hulu for several years into the future. In a recent interview, Hulu’s General Manager, Lauren Tempest, shared the following statement when it came to this beloved series, along with The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers, remaining on Hulu, “The long-standing, valued partnership we have with Fox has cemented Hulu as the next-day streaming home for current Fox hits and out of season episodes of key Fox titles, and we’re excited to continue offering these scripted, unscripted and animated series to our subscribers. Our collective marketing efforts, which will continue with this new deal, have generated impressive results and helped viewers successfully find the shows they want to watch, when they want to watch them.”

Want to see what the future holds for all things Quahog and the Griffins? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Family Guy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Variety