Fan Art Friday: Dragon Ball, Pokemon, Marvel, And More Get Turned Into Adorable Puns Thanks To Piper Draws

We’re big fans of fan art here at ComicBook, but you know what makes fan art even better? Puns, that’s what, and Piper Draws combines both with delightful results.

The artwork of Piper Draws, also known as Cryptid Creations, is the work of artist Piper Thibodeau, and we’ve fallen in love with it thanks to the adorable creatures she draws and the humorous puns or wordplay she pairs with them. Take for instance her take on the anime favorite Naruto. In her version, the title character is an adorable toad eating ramen noodles and renamed Narutoad. Or take another anime favorite Full Metal Alchemist, with Edward and Alphonse given an owl makeover and renamed Full Metal Owlchemist.

One of the coolest designs is the Bearded Dragon Ball, who isn’t at all happy but is still cute somehow.

Other highlights include two Pokemon designs that will make you smile. The first is the Smorelax, which takes the already delightful Snorlax and ups the cuteness factor by adding chocolate, a bonfire, and graham cracker feet. The other is the Poke Bowl, which introduces us to a chopstick-ear Pikachu who has a sushi bowl made to look like a Pokeball.

The fun’s not just reserved for anime though, as fans of Marvel, Star Wars, and more will find art to fall in love with. One of our favorites is Iron Manatee, but there’s also Jumping Spider-Man for fans of the wall-crawler. There’s also Super Manatee for the DC fans.

Star Wars fans have a few designs to choose from, including one of our favorites the e-wok (evidently Ewoks love stir-fry) and Pizza The Hut, a full pepperoni infused version of famed Star Wars villain. Obi-Wan Kenobee is also a highlight, giving the iconic Jedi a bee redesign complete with a stinger lightsaber. He’s even battling a Darth Vader be, though we aren’t sure what his name is (Darth Beeder? Beeth Vader? Oh well, gave it a shot).

There’s also Chewpacca, which is simply the best thanks to the very upset face he’s making in the picture. Yeah, we get it man, we get it.

You can view some of our favorite designs above and in the gallery.

There are even more to see of Piper’s work, and you can do so in a variety of places. You can find her work, buy art books, and art prints on ForgePublishing, and her work can also be seen on Patreon, Facebook, Twitter, and Deviant Art.