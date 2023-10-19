Fast and Furious Star Sung Kang to Direct Initial D Movie

Kang Sung, one of the stars of Fast and Furious, will be directing a live-action adaptation of Initial D.

It seems like a member of the Fast and Furious anime is preparing to explore the world of anime. After all, a new report has surfaced about the future of Initial D. The hit racing anime is one of anime's most thrilling IPs, and Sung Kang says he is gearing up to direct a live-action adaptation of the anime.

The update comes from the South China Morning Post as the newspaper spoke with Kang about his love of cars. It was there the Fast and Furious star revealed he has been hired to direct a live-action film adaptation of Initial D.

"It's about cars and drifting and cool things like that," the actor shared. "Almost a Rocky or Karate Kid. A fun, big-budget movie that expresses my love affair for cars."

As for the film's nitty-gritty details, well – Initial D is keeping its particulars under wraps. No release window has been shared for the mysterious project or even a production timeline. While Initial D comes together behind the scenes, all eyes are on Kang's first project as a director. Shaky Shivers is on the horizon under Kang's care as the horror-comedy promises to treat fans this Halloween season.

As for Initial D, Shuichi Shigeno's coming-of-age manga remains a classic pick with fans. Released in 1995, Initial D has undergone a number of adaptations from television to video games. A live-action adaptation of Initial D was even released in 2005 under directors Andrew Lau and Alan Mak which won multiple awards throughout Asia.

If you are not familiar with Initial D, well – there is no need to fret. You can read up on the racing series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"When an unplanned street duel launches tofu delivery driver Takumi Fujiwara into the world of high stakes street racing, the competition isn't going to know what hit them. The son of another legendary driver, the unassuming Takumi quickly becomes the downhill racing phenomenon to beat, with a line of challengers as long as the deadly Mt. Akina road itself! There's no time to blink. No chance to second guess your strategy. The streets of Japan become a deadly arena for an incredible battle where if you have everything under control, you're not moving fast enough!"

