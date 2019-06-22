Fate/Grand Order Fan Animation Imagines Big Babylonia Battle

The Fate franchise is about to be even bigger than ever this year as two major projects based on the Fate/Grand Order mobile game will soon make their way to screens. One of these is a new anime series based on the Babylonia storyline, and though it’s scheduled to premiere later this October, fans can’t wait to see how it will all translate. One fan is anticipating it so much in fact that they have imagined a full battle of their own.

Artist Decopon (who you can find on Twitter here) shared a 30 second animation imagining a major battle in the ninth chapter of the Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia story, and seeing just how big of a hit it is with fans it’s going to be a tough battle to top for sure.

The video sees Fate/Grand Order‘s Rider taking on a huge new entity as she gracefully dodges its attacks while unleashing powerful sword strikes of her own. The Fate series has been a big hit with fans due to the anime’s impressive battles, so the eventual anime series would do well to potentially even add Decopon to their ranks of animators. At the very least, it’s certainly raising expectations for what’s to come.

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game. Scheduled for a release in October, Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer.

Details about the new anime series such as episode order and concrete premiere date are still largely being kept under wraps, but the cast of the series is coming together with Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci all confirmed for the cast.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.