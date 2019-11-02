Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Wows Fans with a Stunning Fight

The Fate franchise is one of the most popular in anime, and it’s because each of its spin-off series have impressed with the quality of the visuals. While not all of the series hit their marks in terms of the stories they want to tell, fans can all agree that the fights scenes of each series are pretty impressive. It’s impressive overall considering how each series has been handled by different production studios and staffs, and the seal of quality is already beginning to wow fans once more with the newest effort, Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia.

The series began with several well crafted fight scenes that combine great camera work with flowing character designs and art, but this was on best display with Episode 3 of the series in which King Gilgamesh challenges Mash and Ana to a fight in order to determine whether or not they would be worth his time. Check it out below:

Not only is the fight surprising fans with how well its blending its CG animation with its movement, but each of the characters has a great amount of personality to their physicality. This can be best seen by Gilgamesh, who is wasting no effort or energy in dodging each of Mash and Ana’s moves. But this is only a small example of some of the battles seen thus far, and will most likely only get more intense going forward as the series continues.

If you wanted to check out the newest Fate series for yourself, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia is now streaming on FunimationNOW. Aniplex of America describes the series as such, “A.D. 2017 The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve. Researchers and scholars of both Magecraft and science have been gathered to maintain human civilization under the Chaldea Security Organization.

But calculations then proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The cause of this is ‘realms that cannot be observed’ that suddenly appeared in various eras of history, called ‘Singularities.’ Ritsuka Fujimaru, the one Master remaining in Chaldea, has been intervening within these Singularites, alongside the Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight.

He has been attending to the forbidden rituals to resolve or destroy the Singularities: the ‘Grand Order.’ A seventh Singularity has been discovered—in ancient Mesopotamia in the year 2655 B.C. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after his return from a journey seeking immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction.

With a ‘Rayshift’—a method of time travel to the past—Fujimaru and Mash arrive in the lands of Uruk to encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, fighting back the fearsome attack of the Demonic Beasts. There, the people who live their lives to the fullest despite facing a major threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts make their assault, and mankind stands up against it… It is the destined era where humans and gods part ways.”