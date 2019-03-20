‘Fate/Grand Order’ Crosses $3 Billion Global Gross

If you haven’t heard of the Fate/Grand Order franchise, then you are one of the few. The series has become a massive one thanks to its smooth action, fan-service leanings, and historical re-imaginings. Now, word is out on how much one piece of the franchise has made to date, and fans are jaw-dropping over the crazy amount.

Thanks to a recent report by Sensor Tower (via Crunchyroll), fans were updated on how Fate/Grand Order is doing. The project’s mobile game appears to be thriving, and you only have to check out its total gross to see why that’s the case.

After all, Fate/Grand Order has earned more than $3 billion worldwide in microtransactions alone.

While the game is free to play, Fate/Grand Order allows fans to purchase in-game currency and better roll probability for actual cash. In the month of February 2019, the game made just over $84 million around the world, a number proving the franchise is here to stay.

The report goes on to break down where the cash is coming from, and Japanese users seem to be the biggest spenders. $2.6 billion came from Japan alone while China accounted for about $360 million. Fans in the United States also pitched in about $90 million to the total, a fact which forecasters in Japan noted as impressive given Fate/Grand Order‘s smaller international appeal.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.

