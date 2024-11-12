Fate/Zero Launches a Gorgeous Live-Action Debut in Japan: Watch

Gen Urobuchi’s renowned visual novel franchise, Fate, has become a cultural staple among anime fans for how easily it transcended from one niche to being able to dominate almost every other facet of the community. With near countless anime adaptations, mobile games, light novels, and other media, it shouldn’t be surprising that the series is getting a live action musical production – something that’s surprisingly common with popular IPs in Japan. One of the most famous examples is the Attack on Titan musical, which actually made its way to the United States for a limited run earlier in October 2024 at the New York City Center.

The musical adaptation of Fate/Zero will begin general ticket sales beginning in late December 2024 in Japan. While fans won’t know what show dates look like until then, the main cast and costuming details have been received, and everybody involved looks absolutely stunning. Officially titled Fate/Zero ~The Sword of Promised Victory~, the musical is a condensed retelling of Fate/Zero‘s main plot.

Everything We Know About the Fate/Zero Musical

Fate/Zero‘s story takes place around ten years after the events of Fate/stay night and follows the Fourth Holy Grail War, a secret tournament held in the confines of Fuyuki CIty, Japan where seven “Masters” summon magical “Servants” – beings that are the reincarnations of legendary souls from across history – to fight for them in a flashy battle royale to decide who will win the mystical Holy Grail, an artifact capable of granting any wish the owner could think of. Zero follows the foster father of stay night‘s lead protagonist, Kiritsugu Emiya, a ruthless assassin that’s chosen to take part in the war on behalf of his wife’s family. Back in 2011, Ufotable produced a 25-episode anime adaptation of Zero’s story. The musical intends to condense at least part of this story, and will be bringing key characters like Archer, Saber, and Rider.

The cast of the musical is is equally exciting, with its cast members being near perfect live action replicas of the characters they’re portraying. Most notably, Kiritsugu Emiya will be played by Hironori Araki, Saber will be played by Yuka Akino, Irisviel von Einzbern will be played by Yuka Yamauchi, Archer will be played by Harumi Okayama, Lancer will be played by Teruma, Rider will be played by Yuji Kishi, among others. With such a large cast for one musical, it will be impressive to see how they choose to break up Zero‘s longer, battle-centric plot.