One Piece Cosplay Gets Sneaky With Stussy

One Piece recently re-introduced fans to Stussy after the Whole Cake Island arc, and one awesome cosplay is showcasing why you have to keep an eye on the former CP-0 member! One Piece: Egghead Arc has been one major reveal after another as Luffy and the Straw Hats are now trying their best to escape Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory. But it's also been revealed that they have some allies in the most surprising places as well as one of CP-0's members was actually a secret spy for Vegapunk himself, Stussy, who was formerly known as the queen of the underworld!

But it was revealed that Stussy was actually a clone of a Rocks Pirates member that Vegapunk had cloned and snuck into the military's highest ranks. It's yet to be revealed what could be coming next from the spy as the One Piece anime keeps working its way through the Egghead Arc in its newest episode, so fans will be keeping a much closer eye on this character than ever before. Helping in that matter is a perfect cosplay from artist thechrissymourns on TikTok, and you can check it out in action below.

How to Read and Watch One Piece

If you wanted to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning either again or for the very first time, you can find the entire back catalog of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio (along with the various OVAs, movies and other specials). They tease the long running series as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next instead. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix as well if you wanted a different way to revisit the series.