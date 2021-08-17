Fena: The Pirate Princess Earns Rave Reviews Following Premiere

Outlets such as Netflix, HBO Max, and others have been trying their hand at creating original anime content over the past few years, with Toonami and Crunchyroll attempting to do the same with a brand new swashbuckling series. Fena: Pirate Princess recently landed on both Crunchyroll and Cartoon Network, a series that blends high seas adventure with a feudalistic Japanese take on the adventures of a young girl who decides to throw her lot in with the world of pirates. With two episodes already out in the wild, both fans and outlets alike are giving Fena rave reviews.

The official description of Fena: Pirate Princess, for those who might be unfamiliar with the series, reads as such:

"Fena: Pirate Princess tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman, living in a fantastic alternate history version of the 18th century. Fena has been raised on an island where there is no hope of escaping the dark destiny forced upon her by her captors, to be used and discarded by the soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: escape her captors, forge a new identity, and search for a place where she can truly belong, and find out the true mystery behind the keyword: "Eden." It's the story of the adventure of a lifetime she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"

What did you think of the first episodes of Fena: Pirate Princess? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of swashbuckling.