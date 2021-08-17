Fena: The Pirate Princess Earns Rave Reviews Following Premiere
Outlets such as Netflix, HBO Max, and others have been trying their hand at creating original anime content over the past few years, with Toonami and Crunchyroll attempting to do the same with a brand new swashbuckling series. Fena: Pirate Princess recently landed on both Crunchyroll and Cartoon Network, a series that blends high seas adventure with a feudalistic Japanese take on the adventures of a young girl who decides to throw her lot in with the world of pirates. With two episodes already out in the wild, both fans and outlets alike are giving Fena rave reviews.
The official description of Fena: Pirate Princess, for those who might be unfamiliar with the series, reads as such:
"Fena: Pirate Princess tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman, living in a fantastic alternate history version of the 18th century. Fena has been raised on an island where there is no hope of escaping the dark destiny forced upon her by her captors, to be used and discarded by the soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: escape her captors, forge a new identity, and search for a place where she can truly belong, and find out the true mystery behind the keyword: "Eden." It's the story of the adventure of a lifetime she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"
It's Got Everything
[Review] It's got everything: a heroine who is no one's damsel in distress, a broody love interest, a dog, a mysterious treasure, ninjas, and an anachronistic steam vessel to find said heroine's lost family legacy. What more could you ask for? https://t.co/rJW0cGxiFR— Anime News Network (@Anime) August 16, 2021
A Fascinating Blend
Fena: Pirate Princess Review - A Fascinating Blend of Action and Comedy https://t.co/l0SG7n2ceK— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 15, 2021
Truly Memorable
Late Night Review of Fena Pirate Princess Ep 1 & 2. [THREAD]
The first two episodes are mainly exposition, but it sets the series up with its wacky blend of action-adventure & comedy to become something truly memorable.#海賊王女 #FenaPiratePrincess pic.twitter.com/MkPJpKE5OK— NiteOms (@NiteOms) August 15, 2021
A Solid Hit
Fena: Pirate Princess premier review! Alright, you know what…CR originals are usually hit or miss…and from this first episode…I wanna call it a solid hit! This looks super interesting and dramatic while also having fantastic comedic moments! I really hope this manages—— WehbeGaming The Weeb God of Completion (@WehbeGaming) August 15, 2021
Fans Are Digging Some Characters More Than Others
finally started watching adult swim's fena: pirate princess and
hELLO??? pic.twitter.com/WRa9TZ67dq— naya (@repezez) August 16, 2021
Leaving An Impression
#KaizokuOujo/#FenaPiratePrincess Ep 1 Spoiler— Yume (@YumeTokoyo) August 16, 2021
It was a good first ep! I like all the characters already. I don't know Fena's background or what happened on the ship back then yet, but I'm excited to learn more about her along the way. I was surprise by how outgoing Fena is. pic.twitter.com/jyWZgCi9Ve
A Good Start
Watched the first 2 episodes of #FenaPiratePrincess. It was a really good first 2 episodes and it looks like it's going be one amazing adventures.
I really loved the twins Enju & Kaede as the reminded me of the Weasly twins from Harry Potter with how Cheeky they were 😂 pic.twitter.com/w2IHPuZUbT— Tom Carroll of the Knights of Favonius (@TomCarroll4639) August 15, 2021
Beautiful
Watch this anime yesterday and— 𝕂𝕀ℝ𝔸𝕂𝕀𝕊ℍ𝕆𝕌 (@ThanjustaMore) August 16, 2021
omg it's so beautiful 😍😍😍#FenaPiratePrincess pic.twitter.com/0GT95c731C
Best Anime of 2021
This is so badass.#FenaPiratePrincess #FenaPremiere #海賊王女 #KaizokuOujo #KaizokuŌjo— Katja - 𝕎𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝕊𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝔹𝕠𝕪 (@UnknownDriver17) August 15, 2021
Fena has the possibility to be one of the best anime of 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bsa7FpWWny
Promising
Fena: The Pirate Princess looks promising! Can't wait for the next episode. 😊 pic.twitter.com/SINkRF7RiG— airisu (@anniersiri) August 17, 2021