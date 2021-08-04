Fena: Pirate Princess Releases New Dub Trailer

Adult Swim has released a cool new trailer Fena: Pirate Princess' English dub release! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are collaborating on a number of brand new animated projects such as Blade Runner: Black Lotus coming this Fall and a new anime based on the Shenmue video game franchise, but one of the first hitting screens is the original anime series, Fena: Pirate Princess. Directed by Kazuto Nakazawa (B: The Beginning) for Production I.G, the new original anime series will be releasing on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll on the very same day in two different languages.

Fena: Pirate Princess will be making its debut on Saturday, August 14th as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block with a special double episode premiere at 12:00AM EST (this will be its usual premiere time following its double episode premiere as well). This will be the English dub release of the series while its streaming debut with Crunchyroll will feature its English subbed release. You can check out the newest English dubbed trailer in the video above!

Some pirates are born and some are made. Adult Swim and @Crunchyroll present Fena: Pirate Princess. Premieres August 14th pic.twitter.com/Jfs2FgMbf0 — adult swim (@adultswim) July 31, 2021

Fena: Pirate Princess will feature an English dub cast headlined by the likes of Brittany Cox as Fena Houtman, Robb Moreira as Yukimaru, Nicholas Corda as Shitan, Anjali Kunapaneni as Karin, Brandon Winckler as Enju, Darrel J Delfin as Kaede, Alan Lee as Tsubaki, Thomas E Wynn as Makaba, Frank Todaro as Salman, Doug Stone as Otto. Adult Swim describes the new anime series as such:

"Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"

