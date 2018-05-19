Final ‘Godzilla’ Anime Movie Reveals Title, Teaser Poster

Godzilla and anime fans alike have been loving the Toho Animation’s new anime trilogy (which has been releasing on Netflix, starting with the currently available Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters), but they are set to end their run in Japan soon.

The final film in this new anime trilogy has officially been revealed, and now fans can expect to see more of King Ghidorah’s big anime debut this November.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third and final film in Toho’s Godzilla anime trilogy is now titled Godzilla: Hoshi wo Kuu Mono and is currently scheduled for a release in Japanese theaters later this November.

As fans can see by the first poster for the upcoming film, there are three distinct trails of light that form three heads teasing the arrival of King Ghidorah in this new anime universe. While the trilogy has already adapted famous Kaiju like MechaGodzilla, it seems it will end all the proceedings with

If you’re interested in more Godzilla, the next available chance to see new content from the two giant monsters comes in the form of Godzilla’s anime trilogy releasing on Netflix.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.