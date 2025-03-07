Fire Force & JoJo’s Studio Hypes Wild Delinquent Isekai Anime Trailer: Watch

Play video

Many of the most popular anime shows in the world are typically adaptations of a manga series. Anime adaptations of the manga have become so prevalent that many fans assume most anime are adaptations of a manga or light novel series. Nevertheless, plenty of anime features original stories or ideas. These original anime series typically come from high-profile anime studios that are given the budget to bring to life a staff writer’s passion project. David Production is about to release its first original anime called Onmyo KAITEN Re:verse after spending years creating some of the most popular anime adaptations on the market.

David Production has launched a new trailer to hype the show’s upcoming July 2025 release schedule. The footage showcases more of the anime’s vibrant animation and insight into the characters and plot. The studio also shared a new poster and cast info alongside the trailer, giving fans tidbits of what to expect with the new series. Takahashi Hideya, a Japanese animator who’s worked on JoJo’s Bizare Adventure – Part 5: Golden Wind, is credited as the original creator of Onmyo KAITEN Re:verse. Despite the series being cited as an original show, Kodansha has already begun publishing a manga adaptation of the series, running it before the anime’s summer airdate.

Onmyo KAITEN Re:verse Is a Trippy Yanki Isekai

Onmyo KAITEN Re:verse is an isekai starring a teenage boy named Narihira Takeru, who wakes up in a technologically advanced city called Denji Heiankyo. The trailer highlights many weird aspects of the city, including strange monsters attacking people and powerful superhumans known as onmyoji. Takeru’s hot-blooded and impulsive attitude, characteristic of a typical delinquent “Yanki” male lead, pushes him to fight against the monsters. Takeru meets idol and dancer Tsukimiya, someone he is infatuated with because of having dreams with her.

Abe no Seimei is the third main character in Onmyo KAITEN Re:verse and is described as the most powerful onmyoji in Heiankyo. He protects the citizens of the city, yet has a strange fascination with Takeru. The trailer highlights some fight scenes fans can expect, specifically Takeru’s powers. Takeru appears to cloak himself with energy to make him look like a large monster, using this form to fight back against the enemies. The action is over-the-top, destructive, and colorful, all qualities David Production is well-known for in its other productions.

David Production is the House of JoJo!

David Production was the studio that finally brought JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure into the animation medium properly as an ongoing show. The acclaimed shonen manga spent decades trapped on the written page, with several attempts to bring the series into animation failing until David Production launched JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Animation in 2012. The JoJo anime adaptation took the franchise to new heights, making it the meme-infested, cultural icon it endures to this day and putting David Production on the map. The studio has adapted the first six parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with no word if the company will adapt the rest of the manga.

Besides JoJo, David Production has produced Hyperdimension Neptunia, Captain Tsubasa, Cells at Work!, Fire Force, and Undead Unluck. Onmyo KAITEN Re:verse will finally give David Production and its staff the freedom to create an anime from the ground up, inventing new lore and characters that the company can use however they wish.

