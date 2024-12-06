Fire Force Season 3 Drops Hot Trailer and Unveils New Promo: Watch

Get ready to feel the heat as a new Fire Force season 3 trailer has dropped. The scorching hot trailer features plenty of new scenes and the return of fan-favorite characters. The third season will be the series’ final season, ending the storyline of Shinra Kusakabe and the rest of the Special Fire Force Company 8. The trailer begins with an ominous scene with the smiling, crescent moon hovering above a ruined landscape where fire demons roam. The new footage also highlights the return of several major characters, including Shinra, Iris, Arthur, and Maki.

Fire Force season 3 is set to release in two cours. The first cour is set to premiere in April 2025, while the second cour will air in January 2026. The previous two seasons each had 24 episodes each. If the third season follows the same pattern, then the two cours are most likely split by 12 episodes each. By the time the first cour airs, it will be nearly five years since the final episode of Fire Force season 2. The first season blazed on airwaves in July 2019 and ended in December of the same year. The second season burned onto the scene in July 2020 and finished in December that same year. David Production, the same studio that brought us JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, has produced and animated Fire Force since the beginning.

What Will Fire Force Season 3 Be About?

Fire Force is based on the manga series of the same name. The manga lasted for 34 volumes and ended in February 2022. The series follows the fiery exploits of young boy Shinra, who is cursed (or blessed) with the power to ignite fire from his feet at will. He joins a unique firefighter group known as Special Fire Force Company 8. The group compromises other pyrokinetics like Shinra, who combat living infernos known as “Infernals.” These Infernals are created when a person spontaneously combusts, turning them into living flames that cause fires whenever they go. More powerful versions of Infernals are labeled as demons.

The series initially started as a standard shonen series where the heroes face against a monster of the week. Eventually, the series evolves into a conspiracy story when Company 8 becomes suspicious that corruption has hit the Fire Force organization and begins investigating Companies 1 through 7 to weed out anyone in their ranks. Company 8 ends up coming against an apocalyptic cult known as the White Clad, who wants to create the “Great Cataclysm.”

The ominous opening for the new Fire Force season 3 trailer hints that the cult may get close to their goal unless the main heroes stop them. The second season ended sinisterly, with the Knights of the Ashen Flames from the White Clad set to invade Tokyo. Shinra and Arthur are training to unlock more of their abilities, leaving fans on the edge of their seats anticipating the eventual return of Fire Force Company 8. Funimation initially streamed the series, but the upcoming third season will come to Crunchyroll instead.

