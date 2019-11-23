Fire Force Cosplay Perfectly Recreates Maki’s Spicy Witch Look

Fire Force‘s anime debut was a huge hit when it launched as part of the Summer anime season, and now that the series is in the midst of its second cour fans are waiting to see what’s next to come from the battle between Special Fire Force Company 8 and the Evangelists. Over the course of the anime, fans have been introduced to plenty of standout characters and personalities in the Fire Force, and there are definitely some that many considering to be at the top of the pack. One of which is Maki Oze, who’s power has been deemed as “witchy.”

This led to depiction of the character in what is most likely a fan-favorite look as the “Witch” Maki Oze, and now this fiery hot look has been perfectly recreated through cosplay. Artist @elizabethrage (who you can find on Instagram here, but be wary of some content that could be deemed NSFW) brought this look to life, and you can check out the burning hot results below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Rage (@elizabethrage) on Nov 22, 2019 at 7:20am PST

Due to her ability to pyrokinetically control fire and bend it into shapes and other things at will, she was dubbed the “Witch” of the Special Fire Force Company 8 by lieutenant Takehisa Hinawa. This was a fitting name for the fighter, but she hasn’t had much time to display what she can really do. The arcs of the anime thus far have pushed her to the background a fair bit in favor of some of the others, so there’s a hope that she gets more time to shine in the future.

With Maki inspiring cosplay like this with her truncated time in the anime, it’s clear that she’s going to be an even bigger presence once she really gets thrown into the action! There’s definitely a potential for her to burn brightly through the anime, manga and cosplay and given the fan reaction, there’s an audience ready and waiting for it!

You can currently catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”