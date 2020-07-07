Fairy Tail Star Joins Fire Force Season 2 Cast

Fire Force Season 2 is finally up and running as part of the new wave of Summer 2020 anime, and now a fan favorite member of the Fairy Tail cast is joining the popular action anime series as a new voice in the cast! One of the major new characters coming in the second season is Yuichiro Kurono, someone who works for the mysterious Hajima Industries. He'll be playing a key role in some of these new episodes as the world expands out further, and it's been confirmed that he'll be voiced by Takahiro Sakurai in the new season.

You might have heard Sakurai's performances in other major anime series before such as his roles as Sting Eucliffe in Fairy Tail, Sasori in Naruto Shippuden, Mob Psycho 100's Reigen Arataka, and many more roles over the years. To celebrate this new character coming to the anime soon, the official Twitter account for Fire Force put together a special trailer hyping his upcoming debut! You can check it out below:

Sakurai will be joining the cast alongside other new additions in Season 2 including Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kasugatani Inka, Makoto Furukawa as Ogun Montgomery, Daisuke Ono as Pan Ko Paat, Kentaro Ito as Scop, and Sho Hayami as Yata.

