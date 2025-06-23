Fire Force Breaks Reality With One of Anime’s Wildest Cliffhangers Ever

Fire Force has officially wrapped up the first half of the anime’s final season overall, and the cliffhanger from its big finale has completely broken its reality with a very wild cliffhanger fans of the anime never saw coming. Fire Force is now working its way through the final season of the anime, and that meant that the fight against the White Clad was going to be reaching a fever pitch. But as the first half of the final season continued, it was immediately clear that the White Clad were completely in control regardless of what the Fire Force officers tried to do to stop them.

Fire Force has been airing through the first half of its final season this Spring, and with it officially began the Great Cataclysm that Shinra and the others had been fighting to stop this entire time. But as they continue to fight and lose hope, Shinra himself is searching for answers as he and Inca have gone backwards in time to before the first failed Great Cataclysm. But upon doing this, Shinra sees a world that’s much like our own reality as Fire Force‘s own version of the world begins to fall apart.

This is top 5 plot twist of all time like WHAT DO YOU MEAN THE REAL WORLD OUR WORLD IS THE PAST IN FIRE FORCE pic.twitter.com/DtFW43Eka3 — PridefulSin ❕ (@ReignOfPride) June 20, 2025

Shinra Goes Back in Time and Breaks Reality

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 12 sees Shinra knocked out cold, but Inca is able to connect to his mind through an Adolla Burst. It’s here she talks him into using his ability to go into the past and take her with him, and it’s here they discover the wild truth of the situation. When Shinra goes back into the past, he discovers a world where they don’t have to worry about spontaneous combustion. In fact, through grainy photographs in the visuals, Shinra sees that the people of this time are basically from our real world version of Japan.

Seeing this version of reality essentially drives Shinra to the brink of madness as it warps his own sense of sanity and time. Shinra is holding back from all of these feelings of despair after seeing this version of the world, and it teases that our world is actually a very early version of the world that eventually is born within Fire Force. But as Shinra soon discovers, he also spends quite a while within this space. Much longer than the few moments it seemed to have put him through within the finale itself.

How Will Fire Force End?

The cliffhanger for the Fire Force Season 3 Part 1 finale then sees Shinra waking up three months later. He’s been spending this time unconscious, and it’s revealed that the fifth pillar leading to the Great Cataclysm has already emerged. But surprisingly, Shinra wakes up in a wild way as not only is he strapped to a bed, but his hair has since been died blonde and he’s now wearing studs in his ears. It’s clear his body has gone through a lot of changes since losing consciousness, but it’s just a matter of finding out how much and why.

As for when Fire Force will come to its full ending, Fire Force Season 3 will be officially returning for the second and final half of the anime some time in January as part of the upcoming Winter 2026 schedule. The series will then be coming to an end after breaking its reality like this, but it really only is the first salvo in a huge new wave of chaos that will be kicking in before it all comes to an end. It’s something for fans to look forward to next year.