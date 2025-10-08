10 Best Anime To Watch If You’re Obsessed With Gachiakuta

Few anime are better to watch right now than Gachiakuta, and for good reason: with its unique handling of a revenge story, engaging characters, worldbuilding, and stylish action that only gets better each episode, Gachiakuta has more than lived up to the hype, and it’s easy to see why fans and critics have been so taken with it.

Gachiakuta is one of the best anime to come out of 2025, and as is often the case with great anime, there are plenty of equally incredible anime that have great synergy with Gachiakuta. A few anime like that especially stand out, as if someone enjoys even one of them, it’s sure to make Gachiakuta an even better experience overall.

10) Chainsaw Man

In MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man, a near-death experience for series protagonist Denji ends with him fusing with his pet Devil Pochita and becoming the powerful “Chainsaw Man.” From there, Denji is drafted to become an official Devil Hunter for the government, and despite the danger, it may be the only way for Denji to finally live a normal life.

While Chainsaw Man and Gachiakuta might not have much common ground, they do have notable overlap in their dark tones and how that lends itself to violent and energetic action scenes. That sort of aesthetic is always fun to watch play out, and it works just as well in Chainsaw Man as it does in Gachiakuta.

9) Deadman Wonderland

In Manglobe’s Deadman Wonderland, after being framed for murder, Ganta Igarashi is sent to Deadman Wonderland, a privately owned prison that secretly serves as a gathering place for people who can weaponize their blood in various ways. Ganta is one of those people, and must fight for his freedom to learn the truth about what happened to him.

Much like Gachiakuta, Deadman Wonderland prides itself on its dark and edgy storytelling within a narrative about people fighting against their oppressors; granted, Deadman Wonderland doesn’t have Gachiakuta’s level of depth, but there’s still more than enough commonality for a similar level of appeal at every turn. It remains a great watch, even after so many years.

8) The Law Of Ueki

In Studio Deen’s The Law of Ueki, 100 Celestials are tasked with giving 100 human children superpowers to represent them in the fight for the next Celestial King. The winning human also gets a talent of their choice, and Kosuke Ueki, with his power of recycling, is determined to win so the prize can’t fall into the wrong hands.

Not only is The Law of Ueki another anime with a creative power system, but the series also conveys a clear environmental message through Ueki’s recycling abilities, something that’s at the heart of Gachiakuta’s storytelling. In many ways, Ueki can be seen as a lighter take on Gachiakuta, and sure enough, it’s plenty fun to watch, as well.

7) Attack On Titan

In MAPPA’s Attack on Titan, humanity’s last stronghold is broken by the man-eating Titans for the first time in a century. When Eren Yeager’s family is caught in the crossfire, he dedicates the rest of his life to ridding the world of Titans, even if it ends up being far more complicated than he could have imagined.

Between their great action and animation, protagonists with anger toward a world that’s shunned them, and an ever-developing mystery surrounding everything, Attack on Titan and Gachiakuta have plenty of overlap that can easily make someone a new fan. Attack on Titan has often been heralded as one of the greatest anime in history, and overall, it’s easy to see why.

6) Dandadan

In Science Saru’s Dandadan, an encounter with violent spirits and aliens leaves Momo Ayase and Okarun with supernatural abilities and Okarun without his genitals, and the two must team up to try and turn Okarun back to normal while fighting any supernatural threat they come across, all while slowly falling in love along the way.

With their stylish action and engaging, subversive character writing, Dandadan and Gachiakuta are two of the best new-gen manga around, and that’s even more apparent with the massive success of their respective anime. Gachiakuta is still going strong, and Dandadan season 3 is currently in development, so there’s no better time for a person to get into either series.

5) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

David Production’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is an anthology series centered around the bizarre adventures of the Joestar family, all of whom have names that create the nickname “JoJo.” The series chronicles the Joestars battling against evil across countless decades, and most of their battles involve esoteric, supernatural abilities called Stands.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure set the standard for anime with eccentric and creative power systems, and with how much mileage Gachiakuta gets out of that, the two shows are nothing short of perfect for each other. JoJo is an anime that works well with almost any action series, and with the Steel Ball Run anime in development, there’s plenty more to see.

4) Hunter X Hunter

In Madhouse’s Hunter X Hunter, Gon Freecss sets out to become a Hunter to both find his father and go on an adventure, and while there’s plenty of fun to be had in making new friends and mastering his mysterious Nen abilities, it isn’t long before Gon learns just how cruel the world he wanted to see can be.

Hunter X Hunter is another adventure series centered around creative battles with esoteric superpowers, and that, of course, allows it to perfectly sync up with Gachiakuta and its Giver power system. Hunter X Hunter is another easy contender for the best anime of all time, and its synergy with Gachiakuta is perfectly in line with that.

3) Dorohedoro

MAPPA’s Dorohedoro is centered around the Hole, an impoverished city constantly attacked by sorcerers looking for people to test their magic on. Among the populace is Caiman, a man with no memory of his past, cursed with a lizard head, and his search for the one who cursed him ends up being far bigger than he could have imagined.

Not only are Gachiakuta and Dorohedoro both set in worlds ruined by the selfishness of those above them, but both stories are written with similar styles of dark humor that still allow for plenty of heartwarming moments whenever possible. Dorohedoro has always been criminally underrated, and with Dorohedoro season 2 in development, now’s a perfect time to watch it.

2) Fire Force

In David Production’s Fire Force, humanity is plagued by the constant threat of Infernals, powerful demons born from spontaneous combustion. The pyrokinetics of the Tokyo Empire fight the Infernals as part of the Fire Force, and their latest recruit is Shinra Kusakabe, a boy called a devil who seems to be connected to all the hidden workings of the world.

Gachiakuta creator Kei Urana was a former assistant of Fire Force creator Atsushi Ohkubo, and sure enough, the creative energy that goes into Fire Force’s characters, action, and overall narrative is alive and well in Gachiakuta. Ohkubo declared Urana his successor after Fire Force’s finale, and overall, it’s fairly easy to see why.

1) Soul Eater

In the world of Bones Film’s Soul Eater, monsters are very much real and a constant threat to people, especially witches, and under the guidance of Lord Death, students of the DWMA hone their abilities as Meisters and living weapons to defeat them, with both parties bringing out the most in each other by harmonizing through soul resonance.

Soul Eater is another series created by Atsushi Ohkubo, and sure enough, the chaotic energy exhibited in its action and writing is perfectly alive in every episode of Gachiakuta. No anime takes after Soul Eater better than Gachiakuta, and because of that, Soul Eater is the best anime for a Gachiakuta fan to watch, by far.