Fire Force Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Tamaki

Fire Force is heating itself up to come back for the third round of its anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fire lit with Tamaki Kotatsu! Atsushi Okubo's original manga release wrapped up its run earlier this year, but thankfully it was confirmed that it would be far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season ended without a potential tease of a future season, the manga's ending came with the announcement that the anime would indeed be coming back for a third season of the series.

This means it won't be too much longer before we get to see the various members of the Special Fire Force Company 8 in action. The first two seasons introduced fans to all kinds of standouts through its run so far, but one who has definitely taken off with fans was Tamaki. Thanks to her unique "skill" and fiery powers in battle, she's definitely a character fans can't wait to see again as soon as possible. Thankfully artist @muat0ri on Instagram is making the wait easier with some fiery cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Fire Force

With no currently set release window or release date for the upcoming third season of the anime, it means there is plenty of time to catch up with the series before the new episodes hit. If you wanted to do so to see Tamaki and the other members of Fire Force Company 8 in action, you can now find the first two seasons of the anime (along with the English dubbed release) now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from Fire Force's anime, Crunchyroll teases the series as such:

"Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

What did you think of Fire Force's first two seasons? Are you excited to see what's coming in the third? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!