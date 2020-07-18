You Can Grab Fire Force Season One For Free Right Now

Fire Force has recently returned with its second season, which was highly anticipated thanks in part to the anime series becoming one of the biggest premieres in 2019, and fans can get the opportunity to catch up on the adventures of Shinra and Company 8 thanks to the Microsoft Store. The anime series follows a band of idiosyncratic fire fighters, using supernatural abilities to battle against demonic creatures that are spawned from human victims dubbed Infernals, causing destruction anywhere that they go as they find themselves unable to control the flames that are raging inside and out.

The second season of Fire Force has released three episodes to date, opening up the world of the Fire Force by introducing us to new demonic threats, as well as new members of different fire fighting companies that are looking to assist, and sometimes impede, the mission of Shinra and his friends. One of the biggest mysteries that has kept the anime moving forward was just what had happened in Shinra's early life that took the life of his mother, with his parent seemingly dying in a house fire that would lead him on the path to joining Company 8. With a demonic smile appearing on his face whenever he gets nervous and his mastery of flame giving him the ability to careen with fire bursting from his feet, the energetic series is definitely one to check out if you haven't yet.

(Photo: David Production)

The Microsoft Store, which has offered free seasons of anime frequently in the past, offered fans the opportunity to own the first thirteen episode of Fire Force that make up the first season of the popular series, though it's only for a limitied time so you'll want to jump on this one as quickly as possible if you're looking to own season one!

David Production, the creative studio behind the anime adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, are responsible for bringing the characters of Fire Force to life, and it's clear that their talents have only increased over the years as the series' energetic style is an infectious one to be sure. For the next few days, you'll be able to acquire the first season of Fire Force on the Microsoft Store in both Dubbed and Subbed verisons!

What did you think of the first season of Fire Force? Are you following along with the recent episodes of season two? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Company 8!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.