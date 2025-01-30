An Official Fire Force x Soul Eater Crossover is Here

Anime crossovers might not happen as frequently as many anime fans would like but there are still times where universes collide in some unique ways. While there are countless fan projects that have brought together countless characters, an official anime crossover has landed that bring together characters from the mind of creator Atsushi Ohkubo. With 2025 set to see the release of the third and final season of Fire Force, the main characters of Soul Eater have arrived in a unique way to team-up with the fire fighters that might be marked as one of the biggest anime crossovers of the year.

The crossover of Ohkubo’s worlds is taking place in the mobile game, Fire Force: Enbu No Shou. While not an official anime television series and/or movie, the anime meet-up has plenty of details regarding the two franchises clashing. Here’s how Mobcast Games, the creators of the game, describe the crossover that is currently available iOS, “Starting at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 30th, 2025, we will be holding an in-game collaboration with Soul Eater to commemorate the second anniversary of the launch of Fire Force: Enbu no Shou. During the first collaboration period, there will be a collaboration summons where you can get popular Soul Eater characters and skill cards that are only available in the collaboration, a guild raid event where collaboration-exclusive characters will appear as bosses, and a free 10-consecutive summons once a day.”

Mobcast Games

Fire Force: The Crossovers

Ironically enough, this isn’t the first time that these two universes have met, as this second anniversary collaboration is only the latest of the characters of Fire Force and Soul Eater coming face-to-face. On top of this crossover, the game also gave us a crossover with the universe of Tokyo Revengers, the series that doesn’t so much focus on fire fighters versus time travelling Japanese gangsters. Needless to say, an official anime covering either of these collaborations would get some major attention from anime enthusiasts.

Mobcast Games

Mobile games will often allow anime universes to meet that otherwise never would. Anime fans have seen The Seven Deadly Sins take on the behemoths of Attack on Titan, Shonen Jump’s roster has routinely crossed paths in mobile entries, and the mechs of Mobile Suit Gundam, Mazinger Z, and Neon Genesis Evangelion have butted heads. In fact, there is even an upcoming Isekai mobile game that will bring together major titles like Uncle From Another World, Shangri-La Frontier, Mushoku Tensei, Re:Zero and Sword Art Online together under the same roof.

The Future of The Force

Fire Force’s third and final season will arrive in April of this year, promising to end the anime adaptation following the manga’s conclusion in 2022. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been word on Soul Eater making a comeback in a similar fashion as the Fire Force anime as fans have been waiting for a potential sequel, spin-off, and/or remake following the former’s conclusion in 2009. Ironically, many fans believe there have been a few elements from Soul Eater that have found their way into Fire Force.

