‘Food Wars’ Reveals New Key Visual, Teaser Trailer

The third season of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma may have ended abruptly last year, but the second half of the third season (technically a season four) is already upon us and the series is beginning to show off even more of what it has to offer fans in the next batch of episodes.

Along with a brief promo showcasing Souma’s connection with Erina, as the two try and fight for Totsuki against the whims of her father, the series released a new key visual for the series which features a big reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New anime key visual update for “Shokugeki no Souma: San no Sara – Toutsuki Ressha-hen” has been released on their website https://t.co/ek8zibBbeg pic.twitter.com/437KJOx0in — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 19, 2018

Season four of the series, which is technically the second half of season 3, Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara – Totsuki Ressha-hen, will premiere April 8 and the first trailer for the season teases major events of the Promotion Exams Arc. The newest key visual highlights one of the major reveals of the season, in which Akira Hayama ends up becoming a member of Central and he’s only one of the major challenges Souma and the rest of the Polar Star dorm have to face.

The first key visual for the season also teased a somber tone, and further cements the importance of Totsuki’s train and snow, which plays a major part in the Promotion Exams arc. Depending on how far the fourth season adapts, it could set up for the final confrontation between Totsuki’s outliers and central as it is in the manga series.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.