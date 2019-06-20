Food Wars Fans Remember The Delicious Shonen Series

Food Wars! is an anime/manga series the follows a young teenager attempting to join the culinary world by enrolling in a school that only has a 1% graduation rate. Totsuki Academy offered not just some intense learning experiences in the world of cooking for our protagonist Soma Yukihira, but also delivered exciting and hilarious adventures to audiences. As the series wraps up in its manga format, fans are gathering online to let the world know their thoughts on the series.

I’ve had a tons of fun reading this series. Sad the end had to be rushed, would’ve liked to see a better conclusion — I n u k (@Inukitsoq) June 16, 2019

This Twitter User had a lot of fun with the series but felt that the ending was definitely rushed. While this may elicit shades of Bleach, at least the series will continue with a limited series sequel run following its conclusion.

As far as long running series endings go this was one of my favorites. Food Wars the secret romance shonen series. It was incredibly sweet — MickManga (@manga_mick) June 17, 2019

Another letter of love to the series from this Twitter User. Of all the anime series endings that are out there, it’s truly a testament to the series that it can be considered a “favorite” to some of its fans.

I seriously didn’t like the way manga ended. I hoped to see more of the series. pic.twitter.com/ykJORSLgVX — Sunny Deshmukh (@DeshmukhSunny79) June 17, 2019

Some fans may feel that the ending was a little rushed and didn’t necessarily cover all the story beats that they were looking to see. While the limited series will be coming out following the end of the manga, we’ll have to keep an eye out to see if the series returns proper in the future.

They are forced to go down the same lane as Bleach.

Extremely sad to hear that they had to rush the ending. Loved every bit of the series 😭💙 — Hanshal Nautiyal (@HanshalN18) June 17, 2019

Sometimes it’s sad to see a series like Food Wars! end on similar terms to Bleach, with the series losing popularity and being forced to rush toward the finish line. Devoted fans starting from the series’ inception will certainly be more critical of the adventures of an aspiring chef than most.

A great story a shame after the regiment du cuisine they took a very unfortunate turn and just felt like they didn’t do enough with Erina character development. From the regiment arc. — Kazuma (@mikeg676) June 16, 2019

This Food Wars! fan thought particularly that the character Erina, who harbored the talent of the “God Tongue” which gave her a palette unlike any other, wasn’t given her due. Anime series in general have a TON of different moving parts and sometimes an ending just can’t satisfy everyone when it comes to their favorite characters. Hopefully the sequel series may revisit Erina.

I hope there is mini sequel coming out about how they make it through to graduating n then afterwards pic.twitter.com/FmpwqtKySu — Annaliese Wyld 🇦🇺🦘😁 (@Annaliesewyld) June 16, 2019

There will be a sequel series! Though what this limited run will cover in terms of the overall events is still up in the air.

😭😭😭😭😭💔 — Osama Abdelmagid (@Osama16Oa) June 16, 2019

Sometimes all you need is an emoji. We feel your pain!

Thank you 💔❤️ — Rashmi (@metalXmanga) June 16, 2019

Finally, its’s nice to just give the creators their due and thank them for the hard work they brought to audiences worldwide. Thanks for the memories Food Wars!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma has to challenge and defeat every other chef that stands in his way. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons.