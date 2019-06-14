Food Wars! Manga Continuing With Limited Sequel

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma has been building up to its big finale as Soma and Erina are in the midst of a Shokugeki in which Soma not only has to shake Erina out of her slump, but get her mother to realize that the world of cooking isn’t as doomed as she thinks it is. Regardless of how it all comes to an end, the series will be ending. But fans of the series shouldn’t lose hope quite yet as the series seems to be getting a special epilogue.

As noted by @Spytrue on Twitter, Food Wars! will be getting a limited sequel with a few chapters in Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine titled Shokugeki no Soma -Le dessert-.

The Shokugeki no Soma S4 anime starts in October. The manga in GIGA is 3 more chapters titled “Shokugeki no Soma ~Le dessert~” pic.twitter.com/OlFiA4pTp9 — SPY (@Spytrue) June 13, 2019

Though this limited sequel, which will most likely act as an official epilogue for the series, is unconfirmed, the other big news about the series has gained a lot more traction. After ending the second half of its third season early last year, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma will reportedly be returning for a fourth season.

A fourth season would be a huge boon for fans after the manga comes to an end. But there’s no telling just how much this fourth season would cover. The manga’s at a much different place than the anime is with both a time-jump and new set of enemy chefs. It’s a completely different world for the series, but fans will be happy to continue this cult favorite for as long as they can. Even if it’s for a few more chapters to flesh out the ending.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma has to challenge and defeat every other chef that stands in his way. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons.