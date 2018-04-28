‘Food Wars!’ Adds New Characters, Cast

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma recently kicked off the second half of its third season, and the rebel students have had to deal with a crazy set of final exams that are stacked against them.

That’s why each new addition to the cast of characters is just stacking the tension on top of Soma and the rest of the rebels already. The three newest additions play a big part in the series’ next episode.

The pair of twins, and the mysterious man will be voiced by Sayaka Senbongi, Aimi Tanaka, and Ryotaro Okiayu respectively. These three play a big part of Akira and Soma’s next Shokugeki. At the end of the most recent episode of the series, the rebel chefs learn that the next stage of the promotion exams will have them face off against the Elite Ten.

Soma learned that he’s to face off against the newest member of the Elite Ten, Akira. And these three new characters are the judges that serve over their Shokugeki and the next stage of Soma’s exam.

The synopsis for the second cour of the third season, Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara – Totsuki Ressha-hen, is as follows:

“Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more.

After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki Academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year? Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!”

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.