Food Wars! Season 3 is Finally Getting an English Dub

It’s been a big Summer for Shue Saeki and Yuto Tsukuda’s Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma! After the manga officially came to an end, a fourth season of the anime was confirmed for a release later this year. Not only that, but the series will soon be making its debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. This got fans thinking that the third season could potentially get an English dub as they had been waiting since it wrapped last year.

Well, now it’s no longer a question as Sentai Filmworks has confirmed that Food Wars: The Third Plate is slated for an English dub release in early 2020. Along with confirming the license for the home video release of the third season, Sentai Filmworks shared a brief preview for the new dub in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sentai Filmworks also confirmed that Kyle Colby Jones will be returning to direct the dub for the third season, Blake Shephardcwill return to voice Soma Yukihira, Stephanie Wittels will return for Erina Nakiri, and Jad Saxton will perform for Megumi Tadokoro once more.

They describe the third season as such, “At the Moon Festival, Totsuki Academy’s annual gourmet jubilee, students wage fierce culinary war as they try to out-earn their peers by selling the most of their chosen cuisine. Soma Yukihira, however, has his sights set on a grander prize: challenging the Elite Ten, who rule over the academy with iron fists. But Soma might have to put his grand ambitions on hold for the time being, because an insidious scheme to upset the balance of Totsuki Academy has begun to emerge from the shadows…”

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.