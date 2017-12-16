‘Food Wars’ Announces Season 4 Plans

Get ready, Food Wars fans! If you were hoping to get even more of the delicious series, then you are in luck. Jump Festa just pulled through for audiences and made the special announcement that Food Wars will get a fourth season.

Over on Twitter, sites like Moetron News and more have started to spread the good news. There are no details about Food Wars’ fourth season, but fans are awaiting the delicious update. All fans know is that it will debut in April 2018, so audiences can go ahead and mark their calendars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.

Are you excited to see Food Wars return next year? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!