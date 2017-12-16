‘Food Wars!’ Season 4 Debuts First Trailer

With the third season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma coming to a seemingly abrupt end, at least the fourth season has already been confirmed at Jump Festa 2018.

The first trailer for Season 4 of the series teases the next big step in the “Central” arc and fans already have their mouths watering for the next plate.

The teaser may be short, but confirms quite a few things that will be tackled in the adaptation. Namely it’ll include Soma’s big showdown with Hayama after his siding with Central (thus the depiction of him here with his hair let down). But the crux of the teaser involves a train, which means the fourth season will go all the way to the Promotion Exams Arc, which sees the surviving rebels of Totsuki go against the Central’s new Elite Ten in a series of even more aggressive challenges to stay in school.

Given that the third season is still just starting this arc of the series, it could mean the fourth season could run for a lot longer than its 12 episodes alotted this time around. The first two seasons of the series each ran for 24 episodes a piece, so the upcoming Winter finale of the third season had taken fans by surprise as it’s the first season in the series to end at Episode 12. Either way how season four turns out, it premieres in April 2018.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.