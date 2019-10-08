Food Wars Season 4 Reveals Ending Theme Promo

Food Wars‘ fourth season is upon us in just a matter of days, and it’s one of the massive anime returns of the Fall 2019 anime season. There is quite a lot to look forward to from the new episodes as the fourth season will drop fans right back into the intense Regiments de Cuisine, and a new season also means a new set of opening and ending themes. Promoting the upcoming premiere of the fourth season, a special music video for the ending theme has been revealed. Performed by nano.RIPE, the new ending theme “Emblem” is already sounding great.

nano.RIPE returns to perform the new ending theme after performing for the second season ending, “Snow Drop,” and third season ending, “Kyokyo Jitsujitsu.” “Emblem” will go on sale in Japan beginning this November, and you can find more details through nano.RIPE’s official Twitter.

Food Wars: The Fourth Plate is currently scheduled to release October 11th in Japan, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the series alongside its release with English subtitles. The fourth season of the series will close out the end of the long running Central arc of the series that began with the third season. As Erina and Soma try their best to fight back against Erina’s father, their individualistic cooking philosophies clash against the new Elite Ten.

No matter how skilled Soma and Erina have been throughout the series thus far, it’s an entirely different situation now. Not only are odds stacked against them in terms of fair judges, audience favor, and producer for the anime Noriko Dohi teased a particularly intense battle for Erina coming our way, “It is very difficult to pick one as all staffs devote themselves to all battles and each of them are so heated, but I would say Erina’s battle as she mentally grew up in the third plate.”

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.