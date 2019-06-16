Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 Officially Announced

Like the two seasons before it, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma‘s third season ended at a weird place. Leaving fans on a cliffhanger as it ended right at the climax of the Central arc of the series last Summer, fans have been anxiously waiting to see what would come next from a potential fourth season of the series. Now that the manga has officially come to an end, at least fans will have new Food Wars! to look forward to with a fourth season officially on the way.

Confirming earlier reports, the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump announced that Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma will be returning for a fourth season titled Shokugeki no Soma: The Plate of God. Though no official premiere date was given, the fourth season has been confirmed to return this October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third season of the series, The Third Plate, officially came to an end last June. The final moments of the season saw Soma and a select group of his fellow chefs taking on the powerful chefs of the Elite Ten who sided with Central. As mentioned above, the third season ends as awkwardly as the first two as it stops in the middle of this final bout with Azami Nakiri’s Central.

With the next arc containing a major shift in the status quo for the series, as it heads toward the series’ finale, there’s a wonder how much this next season will cover. There’s a good chance it’ll be split into two cours with a short hiatus in between like the third season, but it’s too early too tell. But as we get closer to the jam packed Fall 2019 anime season, it’s going to be interesting to see how it all shakes out.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.

It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release. They describe the series as such, “Soma Yukihira’s old man runs a small family restaurant in the less savory end of town. Aiming to one day surpass his father’s culinary prowess, Soma hones his skills day in and day out until one day, out of the blue, his father decides to enroll Soma in a classy culinary school! Can Soma really cut it in a place that prides itself on a 10 percent graduation rate? And can he convince the beautiful, domineering heiress to the school that he belongs there at all?!”

via ANN