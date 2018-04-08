‘Food Wars’ Reveals Soma’s Specialty Dish

The Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma anime has finally returned to screens for the second half of its third season, but the manga has been speeding forward toward the climax of a major future arc.

The latest chapter features Erina and Soma in the toughest challenge they have faced against Central, and in order to step up to the plate, Soma has unveiled his specialty dish. Something he could have only made thanks to all of his struggles. Read on only if you want to know!

Warning! Spoilers for Chapter 258 of the Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma manga below!

In Chapter 257, Soma and Erina’s final shokugeki against Central had begun. Needing to work together to provide an appetizer and main dish that would be acceptable cuisine to Azami (as he’s judging over the proceedings now with two of his compatriots). Tsukasa and Rindou have presented their dishes, and feeling the pressure of Tsukasa’s full specialty responds with his own specialty.

Thanks to Erina’s help, Soma serves a version of the Pate de campagne for the appetizer. It takes everyone by surprise as it appears to be just meat on a bone. But the dish is a pate wrapped in a thinly sliced beef and bacon slices. To marinate, Soma used a store bought Japanese barbecue sauce and added various ingredients according to Erina’s taste. But the kicker with the dish is that Soma used a syringe to inject a gelatin sauce into the dish. With this gelatin sauce, the dish gets another flavor within each bite.

Soma dubs the new specialty as the “Countdown Style Brazen Youngster Caveman Meat.” Thanks to it combining versions of the Yukihira MK II he served at the Moon Banquet Festival and Shinomiya’s restaurant (along with tweaking from Erina’s God Tongue), he also dubs it “Yukihira: Complete”

The appetizer is such a strong dish, Azami recognizes it as delicious but now wonders how Erina could possibly follow such a great dish and provide great cuisine. But that’s where Soma introduces a challenge to Erina, in which she must now serve a specialty greater than his.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.