“I Am Deeply Grateful:” Late Frieren Star Honored By Son In Heartfelt Social Media Post

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a series all about remembering those we have lost and treasuring the time spent with them. It’s fitting, then, that on the anniversary of her passing, Atsuko Tanaka’s son, Hikaru Tanaka, has shared a post on social media remembering their mother, who anime fans will know from her countless voice acting roles (including in Frieren). Atsuko Tanaka passed away in August 2024 at age 61, following a year-long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Anime fans will know Atsuko Tanaka for a plethora of roles. Frieren fans know her as the voice of Flamme, Frieren’s mentor. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure fans will recognize her as Lisa Lisa, while Jujutsu Kaisen fans know her as Hanami. Years before lending her voice to the above anime, she voiced one of the most iconic female protagonists of all time in one of the most influential anime ever made: Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell.

Atsuko Tanaka’s Son Remembers Her Mother & Thanks Fans

Hikaru Tanaka took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing two photos of himself with his late mother, and wrote a heartfelt message to fans of her work. “Aug. 20, 2025, marks one year since I lost my mother, Atsuko Tanaka,” his emotional post began. “I am deeply grateful to everyone who continues to share their feelings about my mother. Thank you for loving her and keeping her memory alive. It’s strange, but this year has felt both like it passed in the blink of an eye and like it stretched on endlessly.”

Tanaka’s post continued, “This past year has brought significant encounters and changes. There have been so many moments that I can only believe were brought about by my mother. What I’ve learned from her is to ‘live earnestly in the present.’ Whether I’m acting, eating, striving, or struggling in this moment. I realize now that my mother showed me, through her actions, what it means to live with gratitude and sincerity. To everyone who has supported me, thank you always. I look forward to your continued support.”

Atsuka Tanaka’s Incredible Legacy as a Voice Actress

It would honestly be quicker to name the anime that Atsuka Tanaka hasn’t starred in than to list the ones she has lent her voice to. Easily her most famous role is as Motoko Kusanagi in the original Ghost in the Shell, a role she reprised in Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, and Ghost in the Shell 2.0. Outside Kusanagi’s cyberpunk world, she has also lent her voice to everything from Persona 5 to Beyonetta, from the emotional story of I Want to Eat Your Pancreas to the weird and wonderful Bang Brave Bang Bravern.

It hasn’t been revealed which voice actress will take over the role of Flamme in Frieren Season 2, and the rest of Atsuka Tanaka’s many ongoing characters.

H/T: @HikaruTanaka_va