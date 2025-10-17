Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms Exciting Project in December Ahead of Season 2

The highly anticipated season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is right around the corner, as the anime is scheduled to be released on January 16th, 2025. The upcoming season will continue Frieren and her party’s journey to Aureole, where she plans to speak with Himmel’s soul and learn more about him. Since Aureole is located in the same place as the Demon King’s Castle, Frieren is taking the same route she did decades ago with her former companions. It took her a decade to travel with him all across the continent and defeat the Demon King before beginning an era of peace. While monsters still lurk in the shadows, thanks to Himmel and the others, the Demon King’s death significantly reduced their threat.

The upcoming season will commence with the Continued Northern Travels Arc, the fifth overall arc of the manga. Since the episode count hasn’t been unveiled yet, it’s difficult to determine how many arcs will be covered in Season 2, but we can at least expect the Divine Revolte and the Golden Land Arcs to be adapted as well. As fans await the second season, the series will release a special painting book on December 18th, 2025. The information was confirmed by @MangaMoguraRE on X, a reliable account known for sharing all kinds of information about the anime and manga world. While the information about this new merch is obscure, it will most likely include visuals from the anime or manga.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga Is on an Indefinite Hiatus

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

Just this month, fans were hit with the second indefinite hiatus of the year due to the creator’s health. Written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, the manga debuted in 2020, but it didn’t take long for it to have an irregular schedule due to their recurring health issues. The manga entered an indefinite hiatus in January this year and returned in July. Fans have always been patient regarding the series’ return, and this time is no different.

The hiatus was confirmed by the official X handle of the series, which assured fans that they want to adjust the schedule of the creators, who are currently working on new chapters. The break is simply to give the creators enough time to work on the manga without compromising their health. Since Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has a weekly schedule, regularly releasing chapters can be daunting for those with poor health.

The manga is currently featuring the Foundation Festival Arc, where Frieren and her party join Serie in the capital’s Foundation Festival after learning her life is in danger. The second season of the anime has confirmed its streaming home will be Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with the first season. All chapters from the manga are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also buy physical and digital copies of the volumes.

