Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Cosplay Goes Viral For Hitting The Slopes

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End became a fan-favorite thanks to its anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse introducing many to this interesting fantasy world. While the story of Frieren had plenty of battles in its first season, the main impetus was the mentality of a nearly immortal being attempt to connect with humanity following the loss of a dear friend. While there have been more than a few cosplays that have brought the elven sorceress to life, none have seen the anime protagonist shred the slopes in such a way that the character went viral.

Despite the success of Frieren's anime, Madhouse has yet to confirm whether a second season is on the way. As the manga has continued to follow along with the immortal elf, there are plenty of stories that are left to adapt to the small screen. Unfortunately, as of the writing of this article Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is on indefinite hiatus with no definitive reason shared as to the time off. Hopefully, we'll see the anime protagonist return in the future to both the manga and anime adaptation.

Frieren Goes Viral For Snowboarding

Obviously, considering the fantasy world that Frieren is a part of, she didn't have much of a chance to hit a snowboard during her exploits. This didn't stop one cosplayer from imagining how the elf would have zipped down a mountain as the cosplayer both shared her spot-on attire along with her snowboarding prowess. Even if Frieren does return for a second season, it's doubtful we'll see her taking a page from this cosplayer.

If you want to dive into the world of Frieren, the anime adaptation's first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the fan-favorite series, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

Want to know if Frieren is making a comeback to the anime world with a second season? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the immortal elf and her world.