Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Hypes First Anniversary with New Poster

It’s been one year since anime fans were introduced to the meaningful story of Frieren, the immortal elf looking to learn more about humanity and discovering some wild battles along the way. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End became a hit in the anime community thanks to its introspective story and the gorgeous animation from Studio Madhouse. To help celebrate the one year anniversary of the anime adaptation, Madhouse has released a new poster that once again unites Frieren with the characters, young and old, that helped push her forward on her journey.

Despite the success of season one, Studio Madhouse has been tight-lipped regarding Frieren returning for a season two. Luckily, there remains plenty of material from the manga that can be brought to the small screen as creator Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe are still creating new chapters to this day. Recently, the manga suffered from a brief hiatus, but new chapters have returned and the anime franchise remains unlike anything else in the medium today.

Frieren’s One Year Anniversary Poster & Event

Along with the new poster featured below, a special event will take place to celebrate in Japan on September 28th. Several members of the anime’s cast will attend the Toho Cinemas Hibiya to watch the first four episodes on the big screen with Frieren fans. The cast attending includes Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) Kana Ichinose (Fern), Chiaki Kobayashi (Stark), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Himmel), Hiroki Tochi (Heiter) and Yoji Ueda (Eisen). While no similar event has been confirmed for North America, fingers crossed that Frieren comes to the West in a similar form in the future.

If you want to catch up on the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the heartfelt journey balancing mortality and immortality, “Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…”

