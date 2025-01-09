One-Punch Man Season 3 Reportedly Sharing Major Update Soon

One-Punch Man will finally be making its big comeback to screens with Season 3 of the anime later this year, and a listing spotted online teases that we’ll be getting a significant update on these new episodes sooner than expected. One-Punch Man‘s anime has been one of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall as it’s been some time since the end of the second season. The second season was a rather divisive release compared to the overwhelmingly positive response to the first, so there’s been a lot of curiosity as to how this new wave of episodes is going to shake out.

One-Punch Man Season 3 was first announced to be in the works a few years ago, but it wasn’t until last year that it was confirmed that the new episodes would be releasing some time this year to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original premiere. But according to a leaked listing noted by @d0nut2x on X, it seems like One-Punch Man will be one of the franchises highlighted during the upcoming AnimeJapan 2025 later this Spring. If that’s the case, we could be getting a fairly significant update.

What We Know About One-Punch Man Season 3 So Far

One-Punch Man Season 3 is scheduled to make its debut later this year, but has yet to reveal a more concrete release date or window as of the time of this publication. If it indeed is going to have a showing during Anime Japan 2025, then it’s likely we’re going to see something revealed about that potential released. This also means that the anime won’t be hitting until at least after the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and likely won’t be ready for the Summer 2025 anime schedule. But this update can be a good indicator either way as it will likely set us up towards a potential Fall 2024 schedule.

As for what has been revealed thus far, the team behind One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff once more. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season. The voice cast is likely going to be returning as well.

What Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Be About?

As for what One-Punch Man Season 3 will be about, it will be returning for the next phase of the Human Monster Saga. The end of the second season kicked off the fights against the Monster Association, and together each of these sagas made for one of the longest stints from the manga’s history. It likely means that we won’t get to see many of its events wrap up their run by the fourth season, but that’s looking quite far ahead into the future of the series.

One-Punch Man Season 3 will be showing off some major fights, so if the anime won’t be matching up to the highs of the first season, then fans might look at it a bit differently. As the anime prepares for its comeback, fans will be looking at it more closely than the second season and each new update is going to be more crucial than the last. But as the new season makes its way to the screen, fans are going to want to keep track of everything as it all goes down in the near future.