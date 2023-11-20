Full Metal Panic Sequel Announced

It has been awhile since Full Metal Panic dropped any new content, but that will be changing soon enough. It has been 25 years since the series went live, and now its creators are gearing up for another round. After all, Full Metal Panic is getting a sequel, and it will follow Sousuke's life with Kaname as a married couple.

The update comes straight from Kadokawa, so Full Metal Panic fans can rest easy. It turns out the original light novel is getting a sequel under Shouji Gatou and Shikidouji. The sequel will be titled Full Metal Panic! Family, and it is being released to highlight the franchise's 25th anniversary.

LN Series "Full Metal Panic" is getting a new Series titled "Full Metal Panic! Family" by Shouji Gatou & Shikidouji to celebrate the series 25th anniversary.



"Full Metal Panic! Family" volume 1 will be out on January 19, 2024!



As for when the sequel will drop, Full Metal Panic! Family will be released in January 2024. At this point, no word has been given on the light novel's English translation or if it will even come about. But given the legacy of Full Metal Panic, fans are hopeful the sequel will get an international release.

The sequel will follow Kaname and Sousuke much like the original series, but Full Metal Panic! Family will take place after a significant time skip. The pair will be adults this time around, and they will be married with a family of their own. A key visual for the sequel has been released, and as you can see above, it seems the couple has two kids under foot.

If you are not familiar with Full Metal Panic, you can always brush up on the original series. The story debuted in September 1998, and the light novel ran through 2011. With a hit anime and manga on hand, Full Metal Panic is considered a classic mecha title. You can watch Full Metal Panic right now on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So if you want more information on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Full Metal Panic below:

"Kaname Chidori's one of the most popular girls at her high school – unfortunately, it's her growing popularity off campus she should be worrying about. Unbeknownst to Kaname, terrorists are plotting her abduction, believing she possesses the rare and coveted abilities of "the Whispered."

That's where Sousuke Sagara enters the picture. He's a hotshot soldier from the clandestine counter-terrorist organization known as Mithril – and he's going undercover at Kaname's school to try and keep her safe. He may be an ace in the cockpit of an Arm Slave mech, but there's no training in the world that could prepare him for the warzone of high school."

