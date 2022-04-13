Fullmetal Alchemist 2 Promo Introduces More Than a Dozen New Characters

The story of the Elric brothers in Fullmetal Alchemist is referred to by many fans of anime as one of the biggest franchises in the medium, with the series garnering two anime series to help tell the full story of this world of alchemy.Now, with the franchise already producing one live-action film, Fullmetal Alchemist is set to release two new sequels this year, and a new trailer shows just how big the cast is set to expand with the arrival of the avenger, Scar.

Fullmetal Alchemist’s original manga came to a close in 2010, receiving two unique anime adaptations, as the story of the Elric brothers was told over the course of its first series, and then retold with a story closer to its manga roots in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Currently, there are no plans for a sequel series or return to the world of alchemy via a spinoff story, with the creator of the franchise, Hiromu Arakawa, already moving on to a new manga series. Needless to say, these two new live-action movies prove there are still plenty of fans of the Elrics.

Warner Bros Japan released the newest trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenger Scar, giving fans not just a better look at the sequel, but also introducing a fair number of new characters that are set to make the leap from the pages of the manga and episodes of the anime to the world of live-action:

The sequel released a listing of some of the major new players that are set to enter the live-action world of Fullmetal Alchemist:

Mackenyu Arata as Scar

Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan

Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao

Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee

Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley

Kōji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong

Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong

Seiyō Uchino as Van Hohenheim

Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric

Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell

Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell

Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell

Kokoro Terada as Selim Bradley

Long Meng Rou as May Chang

Haruhi Ryо̄ga as Izumi Curtis

