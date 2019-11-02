Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Taps into Envy’s Fury

Perhaps, to anime fans, there is no character more evil than that of Envy from Fullmetal Alchemist. Acting as one of the series’ villains, the Homunculi, Envy earns the spot as one of the most evil villains by killing off the beloved character Hughes, forcing his family to go on without a father. Though eventually Envy learns just what it means to be human and essentially commits suicide after witnessing just how much humanity can be compassionate for one another, that isn’t stopping this one fan from honoring the character by creating an amazing cosplay of their own!

Instagram Cosplay Artist Molzenna shared their impressive cosplay that brings the character of Envy to life, amazingly recreating the design and aesthetic of one of the most terrifying villains to encounter the Elric brothers in their journey to master alchemy:

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, Envy was a creature created thanks to alchemy, granted the ability to shapeshift into anything it wanted. Harboring an insane amount of hatred toward humanity, this particular homunculis took pleasure in doing the various evil deeds it undertook throughout the franchise, making it one of the villains that fans remembered the most.

Fullmetal Alchemist was originally created by Hiromu Arakawa for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues. Bones’ first attempt at adapting the series into an anime successfully ran for 51 episodes in 2003, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source.

Bones later produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and the series was much better received than its predecessor.