Rick And Morty Season 8 Reveals Shocking New Trailer

Rick And Morty’s seventh season had some big implications for the future of the Smith family and we’re not referring to the new voice actors who were brought on to voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. In season seven, Rick was finally able to take his dark doppelganger, Prime Rick, off the playing field in a violent display. Luckily, fans won’t be waiting much longer to see how these events impacted the Smith clan as Adult Swim is planning to start the Cartoon Network’s eighth season next month. In releasing a new trailer, Adult Swim has hinted at some wild events for the animated show’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest story elements for Rick And Morty in recent seasons has been both the Citadel of Ricks and “Evil Morty,” as the two elements have been an important element in the Adult Swim show. With the much more intelligent iteration of Morty seemingly finding peace of mind in a reality free from any Rick’s influence, the Citadel of Ricks was destroyed in earlier seasons. With the arrival of this new season eight trailer, it appears as though the Citadel has been rebuilt and new multiversal Ricks are in the mix, which is sure to be a problem for Morty and his heavy-drinking grandfather.

Rick And Morty 100 Hundred Years

Play video

If you’re looking for a closer look at Rick And Morty’s eighth season outside of the latest trailer, Adult Swim has also released both a description for the upcoming season along with the episode titles. Here’s how the programming block describes the Smith family’s next big adventure, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

The episode titles for season eight read as such:

Summer of All Fears

Valkyrick

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

Rick And Morty is such a hit for Adult Swim that the animated series has already been confirmed for several seasons past its eighth. As of the writing of this article, the surreal show has been renewed all the way up until season twelve if the episode count is any indication. While the premiere had a beloved joke that saw Rick saying that he would go on adventures with Morty for hundreds of years, it seems as though Adult Swim is trying its best to make this happen.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Adult Swim’s biggest original? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Rick And Morty and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.