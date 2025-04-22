Dragon Ball Super Artist Gives Master Roshi His Greatest Victory

In a world that is fit to bursting with Super Saiyans and Gods of Destruction, the human fighters of the Dragon Ball franchise can often get lost in the shuffle. Luckily, Dragon Ball Super has found unique ways to focus on some of the brawlers who haven’t managed to keep up the pace with Goku, Vegeta, and their fellow alien warriors. In the Tournament of Power, for example, Master Roshi had the chance to shine with his wisdom and unique skill set and now, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has created what might be the biggest victory to date for the Turtle Hermit.

Despite Master Roshi being well over one hundred years old, he will most likely be a part of the shonen franchise for quite some time in the future. While Goku’s master can die from being destroyed by an energy blast or from battle injuries, he cannot die from old age thanks to a fountain of youth Roshi had discovered before the events of the original shonen series. Despite his experience, Roshi has had a tough time in keeping up with his students in the power-level department though he does have a trick that can even the playing field. The Mafuba has come quite in handy throughout Roshi’s time in the anime

Roshi Defeats Cell

For those who need a refresher on the Mafuba, aka the Evil Containment Wave, the technique allows Roshi to transform his opponent into a new form that will place them into a vessel. Said vessel can keep them locked up in perpetuity, which is what the Turtle Hermit was hoping to do with the original Piccolo. During Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, the Mafuba was used against Roshi as he accidentally performed it on Vegeta. Regardless of how strong an enemy is, the Mafuba can help even the playing field for a “weaker” fighter like the Turtle Hermit.

In this new artwork from Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro, Roshi uses the Mafuba on what appears to be Cell Max, the strongest opponent that Goku’s master has ever taken on. Luckily, this latest iteration of Cell was defeated by Gohan and his latest transformation, Gohan Beast, so the Evil Containment Wave wasn’t needed. Hopefully, Roshi will return in some form when Dragon Ball Super’s manga makes a comeback.

Dragon Ball Super’s Return

At present, Dragon Ball Super has yet to let fans know when to expect the return of both its manga and anime adaptation. The shonen franchise isn’t looking to stop any time soon as producers have hinted that the Z-Fighters will continue their story for potentially decades into the future. Hopefully, the series will have good news for fans this year, especially hot on the heels of Dragon Ball Daima and its success.

Want to see what the future holds for Master Roshi and his fellow Z-Fighters?