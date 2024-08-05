Viral Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Brings the Anime’s Saddest Scene to Life

There are some things in life you cannot unsee. The world is full of cursed things, and when it comes to anime, Fullmetal Alchemist dropped one of the most unforgettable moments the fandom has ever witnessed. The horror of Shou Tucker cannot be understood unless you’ve watched Fullmetal Alchemist, and now, the anime is going viral after a cosplay brought the cursed scene to life.

The whole thing went live at Otakuthon this year during the event’s cosplay contest. It was there a father-daughter duo left the crowd in shambles as they hit the stage. As you can see below, the dad came out dressed as Shou Tucker with a dog plus in one hand. In the other hand, he kept a grip on his daughter as they hit the stage.

And of course, things took a turn from there. The young girl did a quick change, and it turned her into a half-dog chimera. You know, from THAT scene. The one in Fullmetal Alchemist that could make even the hardest of hearts sob.

It did not take long for this cosplay to hit social media, and anime fans are as shocked by it as they are impressed. Fullmetal Alchemist did real psychic damage with its chimera scene, and to this day, the moment resonates with fans new and old. Shou Tucker has gone down as anime’s worst parents thanks to his actions. It takes guts to bring the character to life with a cosplay, and that goes doubly when you bring Nina into the mix. The young girl was a bright spot during the early days of Fullmetal Alchemist, and fans still mourn what could have been for her.

Clearly, we give kudos to this father-daughter team for shaking the anime fandom. They did one heck of a job. If you are not familiar with Shou and Nina, well – you can find out for yourself by checking out Fullmetal Alchemist. Both its anime are streaming on Crunchyroll, so you can read up on the series’ synopsis below for more info:

“Alchemy: the mystical power to alter the natural world; something between magic, art and science. When two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, dabbled in this power to grant their dearest wish, one of them lost an arm and a leg…and the other became nothing but a soul locked into a body of living steel. Now Edward is an agent of the government, a slave of the military-alchemical complex, using his unique powers to obey orders…even to kill. Except his powers aren’t unique. The world has been ravaged by the abuse of alchemy. And in pursuit of the ultimate alchemical treasure, the Philosopher’s Stone, their enemies are even more ruthless than they are…”

What do you think about this Fullmetal Alchemist cosplay…? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!