Fullmetal Alchemist Goes Viral After a Cosplay Revisits the Anime’s Darkest Moment

One Fullmetal Alchemist fan has gone viral for bringing the series’ most tragic moment to life through some very creative cosplay! Hiromu Arakawa’s series will soon be celebrating its milestone 20th Anniversary, and although it’s been quite a long time since the series reached its peak, fans still herald it to this day as one of the most notable manga and anime releases of all time. It’s not hard to figure out why as the franchise is home to some of the most memorable sequences and events ever, and that’s especially true for its most heartbreaking scenes.

While Fullmetal Alchemist has plenty of huge moments that could qualify as the series’ most tragic reveal, but there’s hardly any argument that Nina Tucker and Alexander’s eventually chimera fusion and transformation is one of the series’ biggest. It’s become a meme among fans at this point for how these darling characters get such a twisted and tragic fate, and now artist Dr. Span Cosplay has gone viral with fans on TikTok for stirring up all of these feelings once more through some genius cosplay! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Fullmetal Alchemist for yourself, you can now find Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HBO Max. The series is officially described as such, “Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mother’s corpse when they attempted human transmutation, but their reckless defiance of alchemy’s Law of Equivalent Exchange resulted in no miraculous reunion. Their experimentation with forbidden science plunged the boys into a hellish nightmare; half of Ed’s limbs were torn from his body, and Al awoke to discover his young soul transferred to a suit of armor.

There is but one way the Elrics can restore what was lost – find the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. In a land marred by war and persecution, where truth comes only with tragedy, they undertake their desperate search. Every step closer to the mythical Philosopher’s Stone brings the broken brothers deeper into the darkest shadows of reality. Sinful abominations, both unnatural and human, will try to keep the boys from their redemption – but the Elrics must forge ahead if despair is to be transmuted into peace.”

What do you think? What do you think is the most tragic scene in Fullmetal Alchemist overall? What are some of your most memorable moments of the series as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about Fullmetal Alchemist and everything anime in the comments!